You were one year younger in your first memory

My earliest memory is associated with a yellow golf buggy similar to this one. (Image seen in USA on request).

The first memory I treasure happened when I was about three years old. It basically has to do with a yellow golf buggy parked at the door of a viewpoint hotel in Valencia, where my parents took me up and in which they photographed me while I was happily turning the wheel. I have always thought that that photograph helped to fix the memory, since later I saw it a thousand times in the family album.

I am convinced that the first memory you store in your mind will correspond to a similar age truth? Well maybe you are wrong. In fact, as I have been able to read in a work recently published in Memory magazine by Carole peterson (Researcher in the department of psychology at Memorial University of Newfoundland in Canada) there is a minimum age from which we can fix that first memory.

I’ve always thought that age was three, just like my memory of the yellow car, but Carole Peterson has pushed that point back by almost a year. According to his work, the average age to which we can go back in search of the first memory oscillates between two and two and a half years.

From what I can read, the Peterson study (which is actually a continuation of a review of existing data) has taken a whopping 21 years to complete. The author of the work, which is expert in the field of childhood amnesia, argues that when this first memory is fixed in the child’s mind, it is usually related to a moving target rather than a static memory.

In the words of the researcher: “when someone is asked about their first memories, they do not speak of a turning point, or of a decisive beginning before which there is nothing memorized. It seems rather that what there is is a set of potential memories, from which both children and adults extract samples ”.

Therefore, what the Canadian psychologist says is that before that childhood memory in which I turn the wheel of a stroller (which then seemed huge to me) at the age of three, there must be a lot of previous memories in my head, of when I was a year younger, although I am not aware of such a thing.

Read more

How is it possible? According to Peterson this is so for two reasons. First, it’s fairly easy to access past memories simply by asking people to recall different childhood moments, and then a few more. By doing so, you can access memories that are sometimes a year older. In the words of the psychologist “it is like priming a bomb, once you get them they start to appear automatically”.

In second place, We seem to document memories wrong, as we systematically assign dates that do not correspond to reality. Peterson acknowledges that time and time again he has encountered people who believe they were older than they really were, at the time of saving that first memory.

As I mentioned, Peterson’s study has been carried out after reviewing 10 previous works (also his) on his specialization, infantile amnesia. The oldest one you have reviewed dates from 1999 and from what I can read, in total it has used data from 992 participants. In addition, he has consulted 697 relatives of those same participants, in order to compare the dating of the memories. The main idea, confirmed by the parents, is that indeed memories are earlier at the age the participants believed they were.

In some of Peterson’s earlier work, now reviewed, there is indeed a convincing finding of this bias towards the incorrect dating of early memories. And is that some of the participants were interviewed on more than one occasion, with a time interval of between two and eight years between both interviews. When asked about the matter in the second interview, the dates danced.

In the words of the author of the work: “Eight years later, many believed they were up to one year older, when they were asked how old they would be in their first memory.”

The explanation is that when you look at things that happened a long time ago, you see them as if through a lens. The older the memory, the greater the telescopic effect that affects and distorts it. This stops happening when we remember things that happened when we were four years old and older.

Surprised by all this information, I have questioned my own dating, since as I say I have always been clear that I was about three years old when I sat behind the wheel of that golf cart parked outside the Hotel Monte Picayo in Puzol.

To clear up any doubts, I have consulted my parents, and I have asked them how old they think I was when they took my photo in that establishment (now closed) built in 1968.

I get a WhatsApp message that says: “the photo is from the spring of 1973”.

Taking into account that I was born in whole of 1971, it is most likely that when my photo was taken I was two years and three months. I can’t get out of my astonishment! Indeed, I have been deceived all this time.

Amazing human mind.

I found out by reading Scitechdaily.com.

Other stories that may interest you: