Míchel González paid a heartfelt tribute to Radomir Antic, died this Monday at the age of 71. The former Real Madrid player did not hide the affection he had for the Serbian coach, who did you meet in the white ranks in the early 90’s and that it was essential for his takeoff as a footballer.

«You were a father that soccer put in my life. My love hugs to my other family and especially to our Vera, “said Míchel in a message on social networks attaching a photo of the two together.

In addition, the former Malaga coach explained his feelings towards Antic. In case I was not sad, today I am devastated. Great in every way of his life and I will never be grateful enough to you. I know you knew, but it doesn’t hurt to take it with you forever“, I dedicate.

Despite winning at Atlético de Madrid with an unforgettable double in 1996, Radomir Antic was well liked and respected within the world of soccer. The Serbian has a record that is difficult to match, having coached the whites, the rojiblancos and Barcelona.