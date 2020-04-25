“You wanted to see the room and we saw the room” … on the tune of Vesoul, the famous song by Jacques Brel, the Goguettes – a group of inspired chansonniers – enchants the confined French.

Their humorous words aptly and ironically tell everyone’s daily life. Confinement, monotony, fines, life punctuated by government announcements, or applause, every evening at 8 p.m. They hit home with Internet users who relayed it on social networks.

Unexpected visibility

More than 2 million have watched their video, propelling it into the “Top 12 trends” of YouTube in France. Unexpected visibility for this group which specializes in songs on the news.

“100,000 views, it was already a lot for us”, laughs Clémence, the pianist of this “trio of four” formed in 2013. For Valentin (the singer of T’as wanted to see the show), Aurélien, Stan and Clémence, all confined to Paris or Yonne, so it’s a pleasant surprise.

“We did as usual, we put the video on our Facebook page, on our YouTube channel, we sent it to all of our subscribers, but we did nothing more,” explains Clémence.

The video was made “with the means at hand”. It was Valentin who rewrote the lyrics to Brel’s song, Clémence recorded the arrangement on the piano. Valentin then recorded his voice and the guitar. “Valentin is confined with his sister who goes to film school, she is the one who edited the video and the editing,” Clémence also explains.

Renaud, France Gall and Brassens

Les Goguettes – named after those places where chansonniers performed in the 19th century – are nonetheless regulars on the scene, whom they have been skimming for years with growing success. The happy band made up of two singers and actors, a legal journalist and an ex-specialist in baroque music, revisits with the same humor the songs of Renaud, Téléphone, Brassens or France Gall. Rewriting with wit political and social news, strikes, the Benjamin Grivaux affair and obviously the coronavirus.

Since April 21, the date on which the video was put online, the group has received a lot of messages and requests.

“A lot of people write to us. We receive lots of texts. People ask us to sing them, it’s funny. There are also lots of compliments, lots of people who say they discover us,” enthuses the young pianist of the group.

The shows of their tour throughout France planned for this summer are canceled or postponed – their concert at La Cigale on April 7 will be held this coming June – but run to discover their songs on their YouTube channel.