you use it to train your autonomous driving AI

Supercomputers are generally in academic or government organizations and are used for scientific research or predictions such as weather. However, Tesla seems to be here to break with that. They have presented their supercomputer, which they say is the fifth most powerful in the world right now.

Andrej Karpathy, Tesla’s head of artificial intelligence, has presented the supercomputer at the 2021 conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition. During the conference he mentioned the supercomputer and showed some images of it. Its about Tesla’s third large computer cluster. Together they make up what is estimated to be the fifth most powerful supercomputer in existence.

If the specifications that Andrej Karpathy has shown are correct, we are facing a real beast. Is about a 720-node 8x A100 80GB system with 5760 GPUs in total. This computer can output 1.8 EFLOPS power with 640Tbps switching capacity.

The long-awaited autonomous driving

Why a supercomputer of such caliber? For autonomous driving. During the last years Tesla has put its efforts in computing both inside and outside its vehicles. The FSD inside each Tesla is in charge of analyzing and calculating all the parameters in real time. Meanwhile, it needs supercomputers to learn and train the AI ​​that is then mounted on the vehicles.

But Tesla apparently isn’t going to stay here. Has been developing Dojo for a while and Elon Musk has talked about it on occasion. If the rumors and estimates are true, it will be one of the most powerful supercomputers in the world, if not the most. Dojo will use its own optimized architecture to train neural networks, it will not be a GPU cluster like the latter. It is expected to be ready next year.

At the moment the most powerful supercomputer in the world It is the Japanese Fugaku. However, if we focus solely on artificial intelligence and neural networks, NVIDIA recently introduced one with 6,000 A100 GPUs.

Via | Interesting Engineering