‘You stopped voting for me’, the parody with which ‘Polònia’ says goodbye to Pablo Iglesias to the rhythm of C. Tangana

The satirical program of TV3, Polònia, has turned Pablo Iglesias into C. Tangana in order to parody the poor results of United We Can in the 4M elections and the announcement of the withdrawal from politics of the former secretary general of the aforementioned party. For it, the space has covered the theme You stopped loving me.

The video clip of the version begins with Marc Rodríguez, in charge of interpreting the role of Pablo Iglesias, reclining on a deck chair while singing: “You stopped me from voting when I needed you. I was vice president and now I’m going home”.

Right after, the current president of the Community of Madrid, winner of the elections, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, played by Lara Díez, makes her appearance to sing the following verse that, in the original version, belongs to La Húngara: “You ran out of command when you least expected it. When you wanted it most, you ‘stayed’ with the desire”. Ayuso also appears, accompanied by Santiago Abascal, played by Noé Blancafort, and who ends with a: “Take pigtails!”.

In the video, the character of Íñigo Errejón, leader of Más País, former member of Podemos and a close ex-friend of Iglesias, also appears. “I thought I was a strategist for the ciborium and I have added less than Errejón”, laments the one with the purple formation while the character of Errejón dances behind him and intons: “There is a place where you can go to preside: a neighbor staircase in Chamberí”.

Other of the most significant scenes of the parody take place when Iglesias remembers that Ayuso “has joined with Vox” and, as a reply, the president of the community and Abascal add: “Out with the liberals. Also the poor. Out with the MENAs, they steal from grandmothers”.

Finally, Pedro Sánchez is seen celebrating the departure of Pablo Iglesias from the government and political executive: “You left to send and now you have nothing”He tells Iglesias, who responds: “You stay with Ayuso, let’s see how you manage.”

With this video, Polònia says goodbye to one of its most iconic characters In recent years, then, with the departure of Pablo Iglesias from the political field, his character will also cease to be part of the parodies of the Catalan program.