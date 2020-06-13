Lewis Hamilton He became one of the protagonists of the day after attacking Spain by bulls. The Mercedes driver used an Instagram post to show his anti-bullfighting stance and attack the Spanish, ensuring which is « really gross » in relation to the hobby of bullfighting. The response of the bullfighters was immediate. Cayetano Rivera Ordoñez spoke to criticize the Formula 1 world champion.

« Mr. Lewis Hamilton does not like bullfights. And that? Anyway, before criticizing someone’s culture, I should at least learn a little more than what you’re talking about. Respect. And do not let the bastards confuse you, « Rivera Ordóñez replied through social networks, in English so that he could reach his goal, Lewis Hamilton.

Anyways, before criticizing someone else’s culture, you should at least learn more about what you’re talking about. # Respect! And don’t let knaves fool you! – Cayetano (@Cayetano_Rivera) June 13, 2020

Hamilton wanted to refer to a request that The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) association has spread, which in turn denounces one of the videos released by the party Animalist Party Against Animal Abuse (PACMA). The Formula 1 driver previously used his social media to criticize the Formula 1 world for failing to act on the death of George Floyd or to show his displeasure with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.