You Should Eat Nuts More Often – They Have All These Health Benefits | Life

Do you eat nuts regularly? If these foods are not part of your diet, it would be better to start introducing them: they have all these properties and health benefits.

If you like to take care of your diet and eat healthy, surely you already know that nuts have the most interesting properties.

As a general rule, they tend to have a high fat content, which is why traditionally they have been considered prohibited foods for people who are following a diet to lose weight, but it is healthy fats and its moderate consumption does not interfere with weight loss. On the contrary, scientific studies reveal that some of them can help you achieve this goal, for example walnuts.

Aside from their fat content, nuts are a source of fiber and protein, and scientific evidence associates its consumption with various health benefits, mainly the reduction of risk factors for heart disease.

Here are the health benefits of some nuts for you to include in your diet:

Almonds. A serving of about 30 grams of almonds gives you a little more than 150 calories and about 15 grams of fat. Also noteworthy is its content of vitamin E (37% of the recommended daily amount, RDA) and magnesium (19% of the RDA). Scientific studies reveal that they can improve cholesterol levels, lower blood pressure, lower blood sugar level after meals, reduce inflammation in people with type 2 diabetes, and improve the gut microbiota. Pistachios. About 30 grams of pistachios contain about 150 calories and 12.5 grams of fat. Like almonds, these nuts increase HDL cholesterol (the “good cholesterol”), and improve other risk factors for heart disease, such as blood pressure, weight and oxidative state. In addition, they also reduce the rise in blood sugar after meals. Walnuts. Each 30-gram serving provides you with 180 calories and 18 grams of fat, and they stand out as an excellent source of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) and omega-3 fatty acids. Thanks to this, they are able to reduce LDL cholesterol (the “bad cholesterol”) and increase HDL cholesterol levels, promote the proper functioning of the circulatory system and help reduce inflammation. They also have beneficial effects on the brain.

Hazelnuts. About 30 grams of hazelnuts have about 180 calories and are an important source of vitamin E and magnesium. They reduce LDL cholesterol and triglycerides, promote the proper functioning of blood vessels and reduce inflammation. Cashew nuts. A 30-gram serving provides about 150 calories and 12 grams of fat. They stand out for their magnesium content (20% of the RDA) and for offering interesting health benefits, such as improving the symptoms of metabolic syndrome and blood lipid levels. Pecans. The 30 gram serving of pecans gives you about 200 calories and 20 grams of fat. They contain polyphenols that act as antioxidants and help lower LDL cholesterol. Brazil nuts. Each 30 gram serving contains about 180 calories and 18 grams of fat. They stand out for their high selenium content (this serving provides you with more than 100% of the RDA), and they also help reduce cholesterol levels, oxidative stress and inflammation.