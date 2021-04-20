You Should Drink More Chamomile – It Has All These Health Benefits | Life

Chamomile is one of the most popular infusions and we can find it in any home. Find out what its main health benefits are and why you should take it more often.

Humanity has been taking advantage of the medicinal properties of infusions for centuries. In recent times, some more exotic infusions have become a trend, such as clove or turmeric tea, but traditional infusions also have many health benefits that are sometimes unknown.

Chamomile is a good example of this. We are used to seeing it at home and taking it since we were little, but there are many people who do not know all its properties. If you are one of them, pay attention because we are going to tell you what are the main health benefits of chamomile.

Its scientific name is Chamaemelum nobile and it is a perennial herb of the Asteraceae family, with flowers very similar to daisies. For centuries it has been consumed as a natural remedy to alleviate various health problems, and scientific evidence suggests it has these benefits:

It can improve the quality of sleep. Chamomile has interesting properties to help you sleep better. It contains apigenin, an antioxidant that promotes drowsiness, and various studies suggest that it improves the overall quality of sleep. May support digestive health. Traditionally, chamomile is used to treat various digestive ailments, such as nausea or gas, and studies suggest that it protects against diarrhea and prevents ulcers. May benefit blood sugar control. Taking chamomile can lower blood sugar levels, especially when drunk after meals. This is due to its anti-inflammatory properties, which can prevent damage to cells in the pancreas, which is the organ that produces insulin to remove sugar from the blood.

May improve heart health. Chamomile is rich in flavones, a class of antioxidants that can play a role in improving heart health. May protect against some types of cancer. Apigenin also helps reduce inflammation, and some studies show that it may protect against cancers of the thyroid, breast, digestive tract, skin, prostate, and uterus. However, these are limited studies and more research is needed.