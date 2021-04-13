You should do this if you park your Tesla close to home | Motor

Total connectivity? Why you should turn off Bluetooth when parking your car close to home.

At first glance, a Tesla doesn’t seem like an easy car to steal. It’s eye-catching, and also expensive, so it would be a target for thieves in any situation. We do not know if as much as a Dodge Charger, of which about 1,000 units were stolen in a year in the city of Detroit, or less, but it is a striking car. Therefore, if you have one here is a tip. If you park near your house with your Tesla, you should turn off Bluetooth.

As you know, you can unlock your Tesla with your mobile if the vehicle detects it through the Bluetooth system. An owner suspected that this option, which he had not disabled, could play a trick on him since his car was parked very close to his house. To make sure nothing happened, he activated the sentry mode, a function of this electric car that allows you to monitor suspicious activities around the vehicle when it is parked and closed in specific locations. The vehicle can detect suspicious movements, as well as react according to the severity of the threat.

Since this mode was activated more than 100 times and that had an impact on the battery, he decided to deactivate it. Then the following happened: “Last night someone was able to get into the car even though I had blocked it from the app the night before. They were able to drive it almost a mile away. Apparently, the car can continue running without a keycard or phone inside the car, as long as it is initially unlocked with the phone nearby. When the car was parked again, they were unable to get it started again as it was out of proximity to the phone. Fortunately, they must not have known and did not do much before parking the car, ”said the owner.

The car was found a few miles from his home. Since then you have disabled the Bluetooth function and if you can activate the sentry mode to monitor what happens near your car. The story has been collected by Carbuzz, a story that calls into question the total connectivity in the interaction with the car.

This article was published in Top Gear by Enrique León.