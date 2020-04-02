Vertical Entertainment has released the official trailer and the poster for ‘The Haunted‘, a horror thriller written and directed by David Holroyd (‘ Waterloo Road ‘) and produced by Crispin Manson and Matthew Stradling, which, at least initially, was scheduled for release on May 22 in the United States.

Arriving in an isolated house for her first night shift, young caretaker Emily (Sophie Stevens) is left alone to face a vengeful and terrifying spirit in this haunting and clever psychological horror thriller.

Along with Stevens the movie stars Kirstie Steele, Ray MacAllan, Maggie Daniels, Virginia Denham and Nick Bayly. Both the trailer and the pster are available below.

