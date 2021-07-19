“You see the team and you know you can win the gold”

Spanish football returns to about Olympic Games nine years later. After the disaster of the 2012 London Games, the team arrives in Tokyo as one of the favorites and hoping to add a new medal, preferably a gold medal, in a sport that has given Spain three Olympic medals: two of silver (Antwerp 1920 and Sidney 2000) and one gold (Barcelona 1992). Oscar Mingueza He is one of the players who will fight to add a new medal for Spanish football. The azulgrana is very excited to be in the Games. “It represents that all the work you have done, the sacrifice you have made is rewarded because you are in one of the great competitions at the national team level and it is a pride to represent Spain in these Games and to be able to enjoy them,” says Mingueza. He has doubts that the Olympic tournament is at the same level as a World Cup or a European Championship: “Being in the Games is one of the greatest aspirations that an athlete has. Perhaps football is not given importance because it is U23, but between a World Cup, a European Championship and the Olympic Games, the difference is very little ”.

The national team drew 1-1 against Japan in the only friendly before debut in the Games, next July 22 against Egypt in Sapporo. “We have a great team. The quality, the work in training, … you see what there is and you know that you can win the gold and that motivates us all ”, says a Minguezbecause he already had clues that he was going to the Games. “They were sending me work”, confesses the Barça player who had the confirmation that he was going to be in Tokyo when one day before the list was known he received a call from the coach Luis de la Fuente.

Before going to Japan, The team was training in Benidorm to adapt to the humidity and heat that they will find in Japanese lands. “You can see and suffer the heat and humidity in training” he recalls MinguezBecause after those sessions under the summer heat, he sees the team “physically better and better” to play the Games. A competition without an audience, something that, on the other hand, footballers are used to, but that doesn’t mean they like it. “The public has been missed during the season which has been weird for that. When things get bad, in hard times, people cheer you up, you come up and it will be noticed, as has been noticed during the season, ”says the defender who will not be at the opening ceremony of the Games. Neither he nor the rest of his teammates because the distances are very long and having made his debut the day before the opening ceremony, it is not part of the national team’s plans to go to Tokyo for that official opening of the Olympic Games.

Mingueza, yes, he wants to meet some of the athletes who are at the Games. “I have a lot of admiration for many athletes like Pau Gasol or Ricky Rubio, but also tennis players like Cori Gauff, from the United States, and TsitsipaI know that I really like it too. It will be a pleasure to be with all of them ”, recognizes the Barcelona player who is living a dream year. Debut with the Barça team, with the U21, with the Absolute and now some Games. “In terms of football, it is the best year of my life, I have debuted in all the places where I wanted to debut, but this is only the beginning and there is still a long way to go, but I have been fulfilling the first objectives,” explains Mingueza that although he is aware that Spain is one of the favorites in the Olympic tournament, appeals to the famous match by match. “For now, we will try to go little by little, play the games and win, but it is clear that our objective is to win the gold,” says Óscar Mingueza that he will live some Games in which Spanish football returns with the highest aspirations that are none other than hanging the gold medal around his neck.