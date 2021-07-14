you see it in this simple image of Madrid

Aerial image of Madrid. (Photo: Google Earth)

In March 2020 the world hit the pause button. For almost two months and as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the world population was confined to their homes to try to stop a pathogen that was advancing at ease.

Since then, society has changed profoundly, although it is still shocking to remember those images: those of completely empty streets that used to be full.

The socialist, geographer and urban planner Antonio Giraldo has realized that now, for the first time, it is possible to observe through Google Earth how empty cities looked from the air.

“I just realized that although Google Maps still does not show them by default, the new orthophotos taken between the end of March and April 2020 from almost all of Spain are already available in Google Earth,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

Giraldo has exclaimed that the world was completely empty. In addition, he also wanted to note that Madrid appears for the first time without the demolished Vicente Calderón stadium.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE