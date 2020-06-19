Isabel Díaz Ayuso has gone viral once again after granting an interview to ‘Ya es mediodía’ which ended up turning against her. LThe President of the Community of Madrid recognized that the management of nursing homes was not the sole responsibility of the Government, something that Sonsoles Ónega did not overlook. « The municipal powers are not the same as the autonomous ones. I have had to manage health, we have had to manage residences, taxes for the entire community and we have a direct relationship with the Government of Spain. It is true that they are different powers « Diaz Ayuso related.

Díaz Ayuso and Sonsoles Ónega, in ‘Ya es mediodía’

« He is telling us that he managed the residences. They were not then the sole command’s competence, » replied the surprised presenter. Somewhat nervous, Ayuso replied: « Well, here we are. We already started with … Let’s see, the City Council has some places, the Community has others, but the management of the social services of their own and of the hospitals of the Community. That is to say, that the autonomic competences and the municipal competences are not the same … But during the sole command of this administration it is true that there were specific political guidelines both in Health and in the residences themselves, which is something that I I have not yet spoken in the interview, « said the president.

The video of the Parla hospital

Ayuso regretted the more than 6,000 deaths in Madrid residences and criticized the use of the figures as a political weapon. All after remembering the video in which a doctor at the Infanta Cristina de Parla Hospital in Madrid gave instructions to reject the elderly during the coronavirus crisis. « We cannot, from politics, question the decisions that doctors make, least of all in a time of war like I have lived, where this community has been very lonely, » he claimed.

In the opinion of the popular leader, « to say that the elderly have been left to die for their card or their current account is despicable. » « The high number of deaths in residences has occurred in all regions and in the vast majority of countries and communities and it seems to me very unfair that the focus is only put on Madrid. That half truths are extracted, to extract videos of a session at a time when all the protocols were being explored …. It seems to me a lack of respect, « he settled.