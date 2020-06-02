The launch of Crew Dragon of SpaceX and the POT It attracted thousands of observers on its live broadcast; however, in addition to drawing attention to the monitoring of the historic mission, he highlighted the alleged presence of UFOs.

And it is that through social networks, many users have stated that during the launch they could observe ufo at different times, which left evidence through images and videos.

#OVNI #Ovnis #UFO #alien #Aliens #NASA #SpaceX #spacexlaunch UFO caught from SpaceX spacecraft? 👁🛸🎥 pic.twitter.com/LhI4O5uR8Q – QAnonOVNI (@QAnonOVNI) May 31, 2020

UFO Spacex Saturday May 30 # Anonymous #UFO #OVNI #NASA pic.twitter.com/VLGcY9Hpfa – Yovanny Ramirez (@yovannyrf) June 1, 2020

The first two sightings occurred during launch where glowing spheres can be seen quickly passing from left to right of the camera, while the third occurred at the time the capsule Crew Dragon docks with the International Space Station (ISS).

Was that a ufo or something? at time T + 00:14:11. It was rising from under the clouds so fast! #LaunchAmerica #SpaceX #ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/9Q0vliN1a3 – Xiny (@holipori) May 30, 2020

Video / Another Reality 06/01/20

A UFO comes out on the left side of the video in the #SpaceX rocket broadcast pic.twitter.com/BYbRpWp5kv – Eugenio13 (@ Eugenio42823615) May 30, 2020

Netizens have ensured that the strange objects were not part of the aircraft and did not move as space debris, so they have inclined that these were nothing more than ufo witnessing the historic launch.

With information from La Nación

You may also like:

Anonymous sends threat to Pentagon: will they reveal secrets from Area 51? (VIDEO)