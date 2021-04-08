You reveal the first images of the live action of ‘The Powerpuff Girls’ – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

After it was announced that the ‘Powerpuff Girls’ series would hit the big screen, fans are waiting for what will happen to the plot and how its protagonists will look.

The popular medium TMZ published the first images of the shoot showing Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault playing Acorn, Bombón and Bubble, respectively, in action.

Although in the photographs only the actresses are seen, during the plot they will be accompanied by Professor Utonio, a role that will be in charge of the Scrubs actor, Donald Faison.

It should be noted that these are not official images, but were taken from the pilot’s filming set in Atlanta, United States.

This series, called Powerpuff, is produced by Warner for the American television network The CW, who also made series such as The Flash, Arrow and Supergirl.

According to the information, the plot will tell the story of Bombón, Bubble and Acorn as normal young women, however an important event will force them to resume their role as superheroines.

Although no more details are known, the results of the pilot chapter will be awaited in order to have more information about the progress of the series.

Information from: Multimedios