If you are a lover of potato chips, you have to try this classic snack as the star ingredient of this delicious dish

June 27, 2020

This recipe from omelette with fries bag It is ideal to prepare in those moments when we are short of time to venture into more laborious preparations.

What do you need?

5 eggs 150 gr bag potato chips. 2 tablespoons of liquid milk. Olive oil.

How do you prepare?

In a bowl, pour the eggs and milk and beat vigorously until foamy. Then crush the fries a little, being careful not to break them.

Incorporate potatoes in the egg mixture, integrate well and let stand by some 10 minutes so that they are impregnated with the preparation and rehydrated.

After the time, pour the mixture into a pan with oil. Once the omelette has curdled, turn with the help of a plate. When it’s golden on both sides remove from fire. If you had any fries left, serve and enjoy your meal!