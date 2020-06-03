Helton and Carlos Germano. Two Vasco’s historic goalkeepers. One passed the baton to the other. Today, the eldest is the head of the cross-Maltese club’s goalkeeper preparation. The youngest was never tired of praising and thanking his predecessor, but this time he used even stronger words to emphasize his affection. It was during the broadcast of Vasco TV this Tuesday, giving tips to Lucão and Alexander, the youngest of the position in the professional team

Helton and Carlos Germano are marked names in Vasco’s history (Cleber Mendes / Lancepress !; Disclosure)

Photo: Lance!

– Take this opportunity to be with this human idol. My idol too. I had the opportunity to share a locker room with him. If you don’t know, know for me. This guy put food on my son’s table, put gas in my car. He gave me football boots, gloves, shorts, training pants and taught me a lot. Before I was a goalkeeper for Vasco, he had already prepared me. Something rare in football. I have always spoken and I will die speaking: I am very grateful and I say that he is my white father – he joked, at the same time that he touched Germano.

Both were formed on the Basque basis. Carlos Germano was the highlight of the position in the 1990s, holder of the historical period. Helton took over soon after, debuting in 1999, but consolidating himself in 2000. It was the name that defended the São Januário beams until he moved to Porto (POR).

The broadcast was almost entirely in honor of Germano. There were tributes from Taffarel, holder of the Brazilian goal in the 1998 World Cup, with the Vasco goalkeeper as the first reserve; Fernando Prass, champion of the Brazil Cup of the 2011 Brazil Cup with Germano as the coach; and Jair Bragança, former goalkeeper coach for the Cruz Maltese club.

