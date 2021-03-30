You play? New trailer for ‘Spiral: Saw’

More than a year after the release of their first trailer, Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures have released a second trailer for ‘Spiral: Saw‘, the new film in the SAW franchise that has been conceived, developed and sponsored by comedian Chris Rock, also its protagonist along with Samuel L. Jackson, Max Minghella and Marisol Nichols.

p> Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg (‘Saw VIII’) have been in charge of signing the script for this new installment, which is announced as a kind of cross between the reinvention of the franchise and a spin-off, which has been directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, who has already taken over directing the first three sequels to the hit 2004 film.

Regulars Mark Burg and Oren Koules have once again taken over production of the film while Rock has served as executive producer alongside the franchise’s creators, director James Wan and screenwriter / actor Leigh Whannel, and Daniel Heffner. involved in all the films of the saga.

The film will hit both Spanish and North American cinemas a year after it was scheduled: To those in the United States on May 14, to the Spanish a week after the hand of DeAPlaneta.

