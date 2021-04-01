“You only suck p **** s other men”

The celebrities of Hollywood are one of the great attractions of the matches of the NBA and usually they usually give color and a good atmosphere to the meetings, but they don’t always have a good relationship with the players. The last example is what happened between Kevin Durant and the actor Michael Rapaport.

The performer in movies like ‘The negotiator’ or ‘Mighty Aphrodite’ and series like ‘Prison Break’, ‘Friends’ or ‘My name is Earl’ has shown on twitter the serious insults that the star of Brooklyn nets by private.

Rapaport was very surprised to receive such hatred from the player. “I get threats and nasty messages every day, but not in my wildest dreams did I think Kevin Durant would be among them. He himself is now threatening me, missing my wife and wants us to fight, “he wrote online, attaching screenshots of the conversation.

I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think @ KDTrey5 would be among them. The 🐍 himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America’s sweetheart right? #ImDaRealMVP pic.twitter.com/l1VQfGMMRF – MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) March 30, 2021

It all started with a few words Rapaport said about an interview with Durant, in which he didn’t want to talk much. This criticism was not received at all well by the player, who replied in private.

The NBA star dedicates phrases like “You are a whore”, “penis head”, “I swear I’m going to spit in your face when I see your dirty ass”, “meet me tomorrow at 17:00 on (street) 10”, “fag”, “everything you do is suck other men’s cocks to get attention. Trump ignored your ass so now you want to use someone else’s to get attention and laughs. Your life is a joke, cocksucker“,” heap of shit “…

Before the mess in networks, Durant apologizes in his own way: “I and Mike talk like crazy normally and today I was very angry. Sorry, Mike!”. Rapaport, however, is not accepted. “No, we don’t. Don’t even think about threatening yourself or talking about my wife, fag “, has replied.

The NBA is going to study what happened, since in its protocol and standard of good behavior it does not accept that players use social networks to insult or threaten. Durant risks a severe fine and even to the suspension of some matches.