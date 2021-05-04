you only need more than 600 followers

It’s been a few months since Twitter announced Spaces, its own Clubhouse-style voice rooms. In a first phase, Twitter began to test them with some users, then opened the fence a little more and, finally, it has enabled them for all users. The only requirement for the function to be activated is have more than 600 followers on our profile.

According to Twitter, the reason is that “these accounts are likely to have a good experience hosting live conversations because of their existing audience.” On the other hand, Twitter has confirmed to be working in spaces with ticket sales, that is, paid voice rooms that will allow creators to earn money with the content.

First thing: what are Twitter Spaces and how do they work?

Twitter Spaces.

Twitter Spaces are real-time audio rooms. When a user starts it, it will appear at the top, where the Fleets, a purple bubble with their photo that will indicate that the user is broadcasting. If we click on it we can join the conversation as listeners. Once inside, we can react with emojis, see pinned tweets, follow the subtitles, send a tweet, send a direct message to space or raise our hand to speak.

The guest, for his part, has control of the room. You can decide the topics, mute the microphone of some users or remove a specific listener. Those users who have been blocked will not be able to join the room and, in the same way, those users that we have blocked will appear marked as such if we join a room in which they participate.

And how do you start a Space? In principle, they are already available to any user with more than 600 followers and in the apps for iOS and Android. You just have to press and hold the compose tweet icon and select “Spaces”. Click on “Start” and that’s it, we’ll start broadcasting.

Second thing: what’s to come

Ticket Sales.

While it is true that Spaces are already among us, Twitter has future plans to make them more interesting and add more functions. One of the most interesting is ticket sales, which will allow creators to earn money with their rooms. The creators will be able to set the price they want and even limit the number of tickets available, as if it were a concert. Guests will keep a portion, but Twitter will charge a commission, the percentage of which has not been determined.

Soon, you will also be able to schedule and set reminders, make a voice room with several guests, the accessibility system will be improved and more ways to access the Spaces will be added. All of these features are being tested or in development, so hopefully they will arrive sooner rather than later.

