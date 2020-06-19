DreamLab, the Vodafone Foundation application is not exactly new. It was launched five years ago as a tool to support scientific projects such as the fight against cancer. In 2020, the Vodafone Foundation and Imperial College London have launched the Corona-AI project to find a coronavirus therapy with the selfless help of the more people the better.

Scientific research requires supercomputers to do complex mathematical calculations, and all help is little. To speed up the process, the use of decentralized processing is increasingly common, dividing the calculation into small problems that are distributed among several collaborators. DreamLab solves those problems on your mobile while you sleep, sending valuable calculations back to investigators as soon as they are solved.

Your mobile works while you sleep

Corona-AI is the last project available in Dreamlab, and the one that is activated today by default to its new users. It is a research work of Imperial College London, which seeks identify molecules in existing drugs and foods with antiviral properties that can be used in coronavirus therapy.

It is a study that requires complicated processing, but luckily the mobile does all the hard work. The good thing about DreamLab is that users who want to collaborate on a project they don’t need to do anything in particular, except to install the application and donate data and mobile processing.

To aid in research, DreamLab needs two things from you: data and processing power. The power of processing means that your mobile will be « working hard » while collaborating on the program, while the data is used to receive and return problems. Data usage is not too much, although you can fine-tune a data limit. If you are a Vodafone Spain user, the use of DreamLab data does not count on your invoice.

Otherwise, it does not require much more user intervention. After choosing a project you want to collaborate on, you can start DreamLab at any time to start processing. Ideally, the system is designed so that activate it at night when you don’t use the mobile, because it needs that the mobile is connected to the current and the processing needs enough time to solve the calculations that are assigned to your mobile.

As of today, the Corona-AI project is marked with a 22% degree of completion, and this is only the first phase of the investigation. Then comes the second phase, which will seek to optimize the combination of the molecules found for improved efficacy against coronavirus infections. If you want to contribute a grain of sand with your current mobile phone or even an old one that you have lying around, any help is welcome, the more the merrier.

