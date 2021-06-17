You only have these curious Xiaomi products on AliExpress

Your smart home is much closer thanks to these gadgets.

AliExpress never ceases to amaze us with some of the products from its immense catalog. Magnetic openers and corkscrews, disinfectant bags and even accessories to keep your fridge clean.

This time we bring you two curious products that can bring you a little closer to the desired goal of having a smart House. From a small clock thermostat up to one lock with history, there is no limit to home automation.

Smart lock

This curious lock, compatible with all types of doors, it will allow you to gain an extra security in your home. Thanks to its application you will be able to know who enters and leaves the house, used keys will be registered with each opening and closing, forming a history.

Thermostat clock

You can find this little clock in different colors. Not only is it an alarm clock, it will also mark the temperature and humidity level of your home. All the information you need in this beautiful watch that also has bluetooth technology. It’s yours for only 14 euros.

