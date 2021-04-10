You only have one year to cash the stimulus check if it came to you on paper



Most stimulus checks will be sent in the form of direct deposit, but many will also be sent on paper.

As you well know, it has been reported that most of the third round of stimulus checks have been delivered via wire transfers directly to the bank accounts of eligible individuals.

However, if the IRS does not have your bank details, then direct deposit will be impossible for them, so probably will choose to mail it to you as a paper stimulus check.

Given this, you should take into account that, as with all Treasury Department checks that circulate in the United States, You only have one year to cash the check, otherwise it will expire and you won’t be able to use it.

The good news is that if for some reason time passes and you don’t cash the check, you still you could request a replacement of the expired check, as reported by CNET.

To replace an expired check, you must contact the federal agency that authorized the issuance of the check payment, so they can reissue your payment.

You can find the contact of the different agencies by clicking on this link.

The IRS began sending out the third round of stimulus checks a month ago and has so far made more than 156 million payments, worth about $ 372 billion. However, the agency is still sending more payments.

Also, while the IRS allows you to claim any stimulus money owed to you from the first two checks as a credit on your taxes this year in case your income was lower in 2020 than it was in 2019, or if you had a new one. child or dependent that you included on your 2020 tax return, you could receive a larger stimulus check.

Instead of making you wait until you file taxes next year to claim the missing amount, the IRS is making “plus-up” payments starting this week.

In other words, the IRS is automatically calculating the amounts it owes you and then includes that money in the third stimulus check, all this without you having to request them on an amended tax return form.

