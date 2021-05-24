You never noticed, Jennifer Aniston always did on Friends | Instagram

The actress, Jennifer Aniston, rose to fame thanks to her role as “Rachel Green“in the series,”Friends“However, he maintained a very particular habit that for some was a bit annoying. Do you know what it is?

When talking about one of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood one of the great references is undoubtedly, Jennifer Aniston, the same role that gave life to “Rachel Green” role that has made her an iconic on the screen and is one of the fan favorites, however, a part of them does not think so and it is thanks to an “annoying habit “.

“Vocal Tic”

The performer of the most famous comedy series of all time “Friends” revealed: Jennifer Aniston has this kind of “vocal tic“What it does at the beginning of every sentence it starts, in whatever show it participates in. Once you notice it, you can’t stop watching it. Do you still think it’s perfect? ​​This is what it’s all about!

Through a summary of scenes starring the famous “ex-partner of Brad Pitt“You can see the” tick “of the star originally from Sherman Oaks, California.

Below the description, mark a legend:

Jennifer Aniston does this consistently throughout the entire Friends series.

Curiously, it was the same acclaimed Hollywood figure who on Instagram has 39.9 million followers, who warned his fans about this little custom, it would be in one of those videos, so “if you are a super fan of the series, You better not know, “commented the” film actress. “

What I’m going to say is going to ruin your life, especially if you’re a big fan of the show, Friends. If you’re a big fan of that show, I beg you, scroll down, because I’m going to ruin your life.

Jennifer Joanna Aniston, is one of the main stars of the phenomenon of the screen and who acted alongside Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, etc., who co-acted with various guest stars.

The blonde, who at 52 years old maintains a silhouette worthy of envy, largely thanks to her routines and care, some of which she has shared with her followers through her social networks.

Some of which was also commented on in the Special of the “sitcom”, which will be officially released this coming May 27 and of which the trailer can already be seen on the streaming service HBO Max. There she was seen and the networks commented, how does she stay at that age? The answer is in a glass of apple cider vinegar every morning, yoga, and other health habits.

A balanced diet, key exercises and a series of vitamins that make “Jen” skin and hair stay healthy and shiny, as she has shared in some of her videos.

Part of it would also be revealed by his own personal trainer, who would share with the magazine “Women’s Health” what was the lifestyle of the “American”.

Where can I see the final chapter again?

Do not worry if for some reasons you cannot see the last chapter of the series this time, since if so, you will be able to watch it again when the platform is available in Latin America, which will happen in June.

What is a fact is that you should stay tuned and not miss it as they supposedly point out in this chapter, it is said that Jennifer Aniston will “adopt a child”, according to certain reports from the spoiler.bolavip site.