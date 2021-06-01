You must not speak, you must not remember. Spanish trailer of ‘Dear Comrades’, a film by Andrei Konchalovsky

Vercine presents the Spanish trailer for ‘Dear comrades‘, the new film by veteran Russian director Andrei Konchalovsky, responsible for titles such as’ Siberiada’, ‘Tango y Cash’ or ‘El Tren del Infierno’, among others.

Based on events that occurred in Novocherkassk in 1962, the film follows Lyudmila (Yuliya Vysotskaya), a member of the local communist party and a great defender of the ideals of the regime. During a labor strike in an engine factory, he sees how the army, sent by the Government, shoots the protesters, producing a massacre. This event will change your ideals and political values ​​forever.

With the city destroyed and shaken by the riots, many people are injured or missing, including Lyudmila’s daughter, forcing her to search for her in the chaos of the city.

The film, which won the Special Jury Prize at the 77th edition of the Venice Film Festival and was also screened at the last edition of the Seville European Film Festival, will hit Spanish cinemas on July 2.

