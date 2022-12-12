You Must Have 10 Brochures to Add Value To Your Food Stall

It’s a tough time to start a food stall. This is because there are so many already out there, and for this reason, you have to be really creative about how you’ll stand out from the competition. This is where you can do it best: with brochures That will make you stand out. Below are 10 essential brochures to help you market your food stall.

1. The menu board.

You can’t just tell people what kind of food you serve, it has to be shown as well! There should also be pictures on the menu board so customers know what they’re getting before they order anything.

2. Photos of your employees

People want reassurance that their meal will actually come from someone who looks like them or at least knows what they’re doing, so pictures of your staff are very important.

3. A variety of AV materials.

It’s important that customers know more than just what kind of food you serve, it has to be presented in an interesting way. If you want interactive brochures, place some audiovisual material at the corner. It will make it more appealing to people who are interested in viewing them.

4. Prices lists

Customers don’t just want to know what you’re offering, they also need to be informed about the price. It’s best to include it with your menu board or in a separate brochure so customers can decide whether it’s worth the price or not.

5. Discounts and promotions

It’s more likely for people to get interested if you have promotions, so it’s best to include this with your menu board or in a separate brochure.

6. Contact details.

If customers are interested in what you’re offering then they’ll want to contact you or go to your stall, so of course, including your contact details is really important.

7. A mission statement can be optional.

People like to know “why” you started your food stall, so it’s important that this is included with all the other information on your brochure. Customers will be able to see your mission and why you do the things you do.

8. An interactive map showing your exact location.

It’s really easy to get lost in a new location, especially if it’s very big and busy, so including a map is crucial. This helps people find you food stand easily.

9. This is a photo of current weather conditions.

This is really important when you’re running a food stall in another country where the weather can be completely different from your own. Customers will be able to anticipate what you have in store.

10. Contact details for emergency situations.

People should be able to contact you any time if they’re in an emergency situation, for this reason, it’s really important that you include your contact details as well.

One awesome way to make brochures is to use Venngage — an online brochure maker They offer a variety of brochure designs to suit everyone’s needs. Below are some examples of their brochures!

Venngage

There are so many food stalls out there that it’s very difficult to get noticed. A brochure with all of your information, photos included, is a good way to achieve this. So customers will be able to decide if or not to visit your stand.

If you’re having a hard time making one, then we suggest you use Venngage. Do you want to create your first brochure design? Click Here!