You mistakenly threw away a $ 1 million lottery ticket; the store found it and returned it to you

There are stories of honesty, but few like this.

A Massachusetts woman had accidentally thrown a US dollar bill in the trash. lottery winner by a a million dollarsHe never imagined that the store owners would find it and give it back to him.

On March 26, Lea Rose Fiega He bought a $ 30 Diamond Millions instant lottery ticket in Southwick like every week. By accident and victim of the rush, the woman did not scratch all the spaces and discarded her ticket, thinking that she had not won as usual.

Days after, Abhi, son of owner Aruna Shah, He found the ticket among those discarded and realized that it had been awarded, so he went to find Lea Rose at her work, with the news of her life.

Abhi knew that Lea Rose was a regular at the Lucky Stop store, which is located near her workplace.

“I was in a hurry, it was my lunch break, so I scratched the ticket very quickly and didn’t realize I was a winner, so I discarded it”Lea Rose said.

“I was going through the trash for tickets and found that there was still a hidden number. I found out and realized that I was awarded a million dollars “Abhi told WWLP-TV.

Abhi remembered that Aruna had sold the ticket to Lea Rose, and she knew that she went to the store almost every day, so she went to visit her three days later.

“He went to my office and said, ‘my mom and dad want to see you,'” Fiega recalled. “I told him I was working, but he said, ‘no, you really have to come.’

She started to worry, but he told her it was a good thing that could change her life.

When she walked into the store and Shah gave her the ticket, she started crying. “I mean, who does that? … they are great people, I was more than blessed”added.

Lea Rose almost died of COVID-19 in January, but was able to remember herself, so she feels like a double winner of the lottery. “I am truly lucky.”

The store will win $ 10,000 commission for selling the winning ticket and Lea Rose said she will give them an additional reward.

The woman assured that this money is more than enough to complete her retirement savings.

