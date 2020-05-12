Cooking eggs can be a very easy task but the truth is that making fried, hard-boiled or scrambled eggs tends to have its techniques so as not to make the mistakes that are made daily. Discover below the mistakes that are made when cooking eggs. Take note!

Eggs are a versatile, nutritious and economical food that appear to be very easy to prepare. However, when cooking you can make infinite mistakes that affect its flavor and texture.

Mistakes made when cooking eggs

Mistakes made when cooking fried eggs

1.-Using a frying pan that is not non-stick is one of the most common mistakes that are usually made, since when using it the egg sticks, damaging any dish you are preparing.

2.-IF you are going to fry fried egg, you must put enough oil in the pan, since if you put little oil the yolk will be raw and not in its point.

Boiled egg

1.- Never add cold fridge eggs to boiling water, since they tend to break and damage their boiling. Ideally, add the eggs in the cold water and then put them on the fire to gradually increase the temperature.

2.- Another mistake would be to leave the eggs in the pot for a long time. This is a mistake that we usually commit, leaving the eggs in the pot for a long time will cause the yolk to dry and lose its flavor and texture. For this reason, the ideal time would be 8 to 10 minutes of boiling.

Scrambled egg

1.- Another flaw that is committed is cooking the scrambled eggs with a high flame, remember that the texture of the eggs is delicate and to make them scrambled, it is recommended to cook it over medium heat, so that they do not curdle and dry. How to do it? Preheat the pan over medium heat and add the eggs so that they are to your liking.

2.- Never mix the eggs in the pan, it is preferable to beat them in a separate mold before cooking them.