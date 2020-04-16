HBO has released the first trailer for ‘Perry Mason’ whom this time he plays Matthew Rhys, forever known for his role as Phillip Jennings in the acclaimed ‘The Americans’.

Tatiana Maslany, John Lithgow, Shea Whigham, Stephen Root, Lili Taylor, Andrew Howard or Robert Patrick accompany Rhys in this new television adaptation of the series of novels by Erle Stanley Gardner consisting of a total of eight episodes that have directed between Timothy Van Patten (‘The Sopranos’, ‘Boardwalk Empire’) and Deniz Gamze Ergven (‘Mustang’, ‘The First’).

For their part, Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald (‘Boardwalk Empire’, ‘Friday Night Lights’) are scriptwriters and showrunners for this brand new miniseries on June 21, which has among its executive producers Robert Downey Jr., who in October 2011 was announced to star in what was then expected to be a movie (for Warner Bros.) before relinquishing the baton to Rhys in January 2019.

The official synopsis provided by the American network is as follows: “1932, Los Angeles. As the rest of the country recovers from the Great Depression, this city is booming. Oil! Olympic Games! Sound Films! Evangelical Fervor! And Kidnapping of a child who goes wrong, very wrong.

Based on the character created by Erle Stanley Gardner in 1933, this miniseries will follow the origins of Perry Mason, the most legendary criminal defense attorney in American fiction. When the case of the decade breaks on his doorstep, Mason’s relentless search for truth reveals a fractured city and perhaps, perhaps, a path to redemption for himself. “

