Feliciano López He shared his experience during the quarantine yesterday with Roberto Carretero through a Instagram live when suddenly an unexpected partner was discovered in chat. It was nothing less than Andy Murray, one of his best friends in the locker room, who landed on the conversation to trolling the Spanish. “You keep yourself amazing to be 46 years old,” the Briton shot at him with his usual humor. Moments that make us smile in the midst of this painful situation.
Feliciandy coming to save 2020 !!! – pic.twitter.com/J3cJgPpTak
– R. (@drivevolleys) April 3, 2020
