In recent days, Regina has maintained a routine of videoconferences with segments of the cultural area from her home in São Paulo. The meetings seek solutions to the sector’s problems at this time of the new coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, because of posts published on her Instagram, rumors have emerged that she is tired and wanting to “abandon the boat”. One of the posts carried a message interpreted as dismissed by the ideological wing of Bolsonarism. “When I let go of what I have, I get what I need. That’s all I need to learn … let go. It’s still time.” In another, Regina wrote: “Whatever God wants”. Friends of the actress told state that the publications contained only self-help messages and poems. Nothing more.

Since last week, Regina has returned to being the target of digital media, either by the right, who calls her a communist, or by the left, who calls her a fascist. Interlocutors identified that attacks came from the reverend Jane Silva, removed by the secretary of the portfolio, the director of the Palmares Foundation, Sérgio Camargo, and a group of left-wing artists, who are mobilizing the class, through WhatsApp, asking for a recording to be recorded. one-minute video with the question “Where are you, Regina Duarte?”.

In the Secretariat, the understanding is that, in addition to weakening it, the latter group, in particular, wants the release of the National Culture Fund. The fund, however, is under the umbrella of Tourism and the discussion on this possibility has been discussed between Culture and the Ministry.

Since arriving at the Secretariat in March, Regina has tried to manage a portfolio that has arms in two ministries. Part of Culture has its procedures through Tourism and another through Citizenship. For this very reason, the actress is negotiating with the two ministers, Marcelo Álvaro Antônio (Tourism) and Onyx Lorenzoni (Citizenship), the signing of a decree for the restructuring of Culture to concentrate the funds linked to her area in a single portfolio.

Meanwhile, she is setting up the Secretariat. The most recent appointment was published in the Official Gazette this Tuesday and signed by Braga Netto, Minister of the Civil House: this is Regina’s chief of staff, lawyer Pedro Jose Vilar Godoy Horta as special assistant secretary of the Secretariat of Culture.

Regina also appointed Heber Trigueiro as secretary of Audiovisual a few days ago and Andrea Abrao Paes Leme as director of the Department of the National Culture System, among other advisers.

