“You have touched my heart, these are difficult moments”

Tiger Woods He was born again just a few days ago when he managed to survive his fatal traffic accident. The speeding with which the winner of 15 grand, considered one of the best in history, was driving seems to be the reason why he lost control of his vehicle and went off the road.

After receiving the relevant medical assistance at the scene, Tiger was urgently evacuated to a hospital where he underwent surgery for his serious leg injuries. Now, the golfer begins a long recovery process in which he will have to regain the mobility of his lower extremities and his muscles.

Injuries have been so highly regarded that doctors and experts find it very difficult for Tiger to be able to play golf again, at least professionally, despite the fact that it is not one of the most physically demanding disciplines. However, Woods’ accident has been so important that it is almost a miracle that he is still alive.

Image of Tiger Woods’ car after the accident

At the moment, Tiger has not wanted to comment on his future and his sports career, so it is too early to talk about a retirement. For now at least, the one who was number 1 in world golf must focus on his recovery, which promises to be long and stormy, and then take steps and move towards a full rehabilitation.

Woods has not yet spoken of that famous retirement, but what he has done is to show his appreciation for the tributes he has received this weekend and in recent days from the world of golf and the circuit. From the Championship Tour until the PGAEveryone wanted to be by the champion’s side to offer him the most special tribute: playing in red and black, as he used to do, the last rounds of the tournaments.

All the golf courses in the world have been flooded with red poles, something that Tiger himself has been able to see on television.ision while recovering from his injuries at the Cedars-Sinai Hospital in The Angels. That is why he wanted to send a heartfelt message in which he breaks inside in one of the most difficult and hardest moments of his entire sports career.

“It is difficult to explain how you touched my heart today when I turned on the television and saw all those red polo shirts. I tell all the golfers and all the fans that you are helping me through these tough times.”

It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time. – Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 1, 2021

As confirmed by sources close to his surroundings, Woods is devastated on a mental level by the accident and the injuries suffered and they say that it will be very difficult for him to recover, although he will certainly not give up. This type of tribute is the greatest stimulus to fight as hard as possible to return to the circuit and be able to wear one of its famous red polo shirts.

Surrendered to Tiger

The champion of World Workday, Collin morikawa, wanted to send him this beautiful message after his victory: “Tiger means everything to me. He had the accident and fortunately he is well and he will surely recover soon. I do not think we will be able to thank Woods for everything he has done. “.

Morikawa with his World Workday EFE trophy

Other beautiful tributes have been those made by two historic ones such as Phil Mickelson and McIlroy. Mickelson, during his participation in the Cologuard Classic, a Champions Tour tournament for players over 50, he played his last round with a polo shirt with Tiger’s own logo that he had bought at the event store. Mickelson has been the toughest opponent Woods has ever had in his entire career.

For his part, his great friend McIlroy said about the tributes this weekend that “it is just a gesture to let him know that we are thinking of him and that we support him. Obviously, things are looking a little better today than on Tuesday, but he still has a long way to go. “

