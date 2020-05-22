In an interview with L !, Amir Somoggi, a specialist in club finances, says that Alvinegro cannot extrapolate the coffers in the search for names like Honda and Yaya Touré

Invited to “LANCE! Na Jogada”, marketing and sports management specialist Amir Sommogi evaluated Botafogo’s search for consolidated names in world football. Alvinegro, who hired Keisuke Honda two months ago, are interested in Yaya Touré, ex-Manchester City.

Clarence Seedorf in action for Botafogo (Photo: Miguel Schincariol / LANCE! Press)

With a deficit of R $ 20.8 million in 2019 – as previously disclosed in the financial statement -, Amir says that Botafogo cannot go beyond its own limits in the search for players. The marketing specialist recalled the issue of Clarence Seedorf, who worked at Alvinegro between 2012 and 2014.

– I was one of the few who said that Seedorf increased the cost of Botafogo. Botafogo’s debts did not hold, and Seedorf was a huge case, in terms of football, of globalization … But the club did not have the economic capacity to do that. I would like to ride a Ferrari, but I ride an old car, because I earn to have an old car. I would like to have a good car, but my budget doesn’t allow it. We have to work within our budget. Everyone wants to be Barcelona, ​​but none has gone through the restructuring that the club went through – he said.

For Amir, the way for Botafogo to recover the path of finance in the green is to bet on the work of performance analysis and grassroots categories. The expert gave examples from Athletico Paranaense and Sevilla, from Spain, to elucidate the argument.

– The discussion revolves around efficiency. If Athletico Paranaense is more efficient than Corinthians, what is their management model that I can distinguish? Scouting is a path, the basic category, it gives more support to the boy who goes up, giving more emotional control. We take a player who has been through a lot of difficulty since he was 12 and at 17 he gives him a 10 shirt and says “solve it”. They are not ready yet. It is working hard on grassroots categories and the issue of data, like Sevilla, who swam with a lean budget – he analyzed.

