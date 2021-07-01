“You have to value the faith of this team”

06/30/2021 at 11:08 PM CEST

Sport.es

Andreu Plaza celebrated the title, although he acknowledged that he suffered too much. “The truth is that this sport requires this type of situation, and we have reached the end of the match tied, after having clear chances & rdquor ;, he explained.

“I think the team’s faith has to be valued, at the limit of the game and extra time and a bit of fortune in penalties They have led us to the title & rdquor;

He explained that the year ends well but “It has been a very difficult season to bear, without an audience it was all decaffeinated. On matchday seven we were on the decline and we ended up winning the & rdquor; League.

Much equality

“It is getting harder and harder to win because everything is very close. In the end, we played the third against the fifth and got the track advantage & mldr; & rdquor;

For Plaza, “We have lacked another title, but I am happy. We have managed to make a winning team, and the team has competed and that’s why I’m happy & rdquor ;, he said.

“Surely I have been unfair to someone, although I always try to do it in the fairest way, staring into everyone’s face & mldr; & rdquor;

“This year, if we had lost, people would have said it was a bad season, but I don’t agree at all. “

“I have fulfilled the dream of any coach, and I appreciate the trust they have given me with my staff, with extraordinary people, who have helped me a lot. I’m not leaving sad, but happy and proud of the work done & rdquor ;, he finished.