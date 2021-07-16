“You have to try to win the sprint race”

Max Verstappen reaches the 10th round of the season as the leader of the World Cup, something that in six of the last 10 years has meant the title at the end of the championship. But the Red Bull driver believes Mercedes will take off again this weekend in his home run at Silverstone.

Verstappen y Red Bull They verged on perfection on both consecutive weekends at the Red Bull Ring and the Dutchman left Austria with his first Grand Chelem of his F1 career. In addition, Mercedes has not won since May 9 at the Spanish GP, something that has already left them 44 points behind Red Bull.

“It is difficult to say. We know that Mercedes, of course, will bring improvements, so we have to wait and see. If they work, they will be closer, for sure. At the moment, I do not know,” he said when asked if he will achieve his fourth consecutive win this weekend.

“Of course, also with the format that we have this weekend, it is going to be a little different. I certainly hope that we will be competitive, but it is difficult to say where we will end up. But I am looking forward to it.”

When asked about how he will tackle the special format of the British GP, including sprint qualifying race (17 laps), Verstappen made it clear that he will go for it, even though the three reward points may not justify the risk of abandoning and being badly positioned on Sunday.

“I’ll just let it happen and see how it works. For the race, you have to try to win it. There are three extra points that you can add, although of course you know that Sunday is the most important thing. But for now, I think first we have to do a weekend like this and then we can judge everything properly, “he said.

Verstappen he was also humorous when asked by Motorsport.com why he needs to improve after the dominance he has shown in the last four races.

“Doubling the whole grid! No, it’s always the small details, not the big things, that can be improved. For example, I was not happy with how qualifying went [en Austria]. So that’s where we have to work again. But also, in terms of the set-up, I’m always looking for things that we can improve on the car in different areas. I cannot explain it in a minute, there are many things that we have to analyze, “he concluded.