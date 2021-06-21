“You have to trust the national team to win”

06/21/2021 at 8:13 PM CEST

The former Spanish soccer coach, Vicente del Bosque, declared this Monday that “the Spanish soccer team should be trusted and in his coach (Luis Enrique) & rdquor; so that the first victory of Spain in this Eurocopa arrives.

“To win We must have confidence in the National Team and in the coach. Anything can happen, but you have to be confident & rdquor ;, he pointed out Forest at the presentation of the book ‘Teams with a future’, written by Álvaro Merino and former soccer player Joan Capdevila, World and European champion and Olympic medalist with the Spanish team.

“They are aware of the situation in which they are now and that they must comply with the procedure that is the group stage. They are all young, they are not afraid of anything and they are very safe & rdquor ;, added the former selector.

Del Bosque looked back to 2010, the year in which he won the World Cup with Spain, and explained: “We did what we had to do, we were consistent with how we got there and we did not change our idea. in adverse situations. We played practically with the same team and we only made two changes. We believed in our weapons, without changing what had brought us there & rdquor ;.

He also wanted to underline the previous work of Luis Aragonés in his time as national coach, of which he said he left a “very good harvest & rdquor; and noted: “I was lucky that I had to manage wealth & rdquor ;.

“Spanish football is very well structured at all levels. We have been taking shape and we have believed it. Before we had a complex, we played against Germany and we saw them more handsome, better than us. Now those complexes are broken & rdquor ;, he added.

Del Bosque, from that group that led to victory in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and the 2012 European Championship, highlighted the “normal& rdquor; of a staff full of talents, which were “very committed“with the team, and” they loved football. “

Capdevila, another of the heroes in South Africa, was also optimistic with the team led by Luis Enrique.

“Qualifying allows you to have a certain margin of error. Sometimes being on the ropes makes you give your best version. We will see it on Wednesday, “he said.

“Everything can happen, from being first to fourth. Very badly we have to give ourselves not to pass, although Slovakia will play their weapons & rdquor ;, he added Joan Capdevila.