The US stocks were very “overbought” after a 40% rise from the lows of last March 23.

The indicators at the moment were showing a very “overbought” market with readings not seen since 2000.

Private investors were very confident in the continuation of the rise as evidenced by the fact that the put / call ratio was presenting minimum readings not seen for several years.

Therefore, it is logical that, with so much confidence, the stock markets react with declines. And yesterday the sale algorithms came into operation, registering a record volume of sale of shares.

The worst hit were retail investors: the basket made up of stocks preferred by private investors slumped 10% yesterday, when the S&P 500 fell 5%.

Yesterday’s fall has once again unleashed the comments of many analysts forecasting the return to March lows and stating that the economy will derail.

In my opinion, those comments and the echo they are receiving in the economic press are a reflection of a sudden change in investor sentiment. In other words, fear of the markets has returned.

We know the economic situation and we are aware that the world economy is in the hands of central banks and governments.

And as regards the stock markets, we must not forget that old adage: “Don’t fight the EDF.” The EDF is manipulating exchanges through control of the fixed income markets. By placing the interest rate close to zero, the exchanges can be quoted with higher PER’s.

Many economic analysts throw their hands to the head for the deconnection of the bags with the economic reality. In my opinion they do not take into account that the prices of the shares are influenced by the progress of the economy and also by THE INTEREST RATES. And if they are at zero, the PER, which is the inverse of the interest rate, could rise to very high levels and justify increases in the indices.

A detail to take into account the S&P 500 has risen faster from the lows of March than from the lows of the 2008 crisis.

Let’s take a look at what happened yesterday on the S&P 500 chart.

The S&P 500 It has stopped when it reached a zone of significant resistance, I mean 3,232, which corresponds to the lows of January 31, 2020, where they held the market decline after learning of the expansion of coronavirus in China.

The S&P 500 It fell around 0.23 on the rise since March 23. It has not reached, for the moment, nor to correct the 0.382 of the upward section

If we look at the chart, yesterday it marked a low slightly above the first significant support area, located around 2,978. And from that level, it has rebounded and at the time of writing this comment it is at 3,067.

In my opinion, it is most likely that a corrective phase of the entire rise experienced since March 23 has started. I don’t think the S&P 500 will return to the lows of March 23 if we consider only what happened yesterday. I don’t think Powell will consent.

Therefore, my most likely scenario is that the S&P 500 will now move laterally between 3,232 and the existing support zone between 2,978 and 2,900.

Central banks are manipulating fixed income markets and exchanges, but also the currency market.

In this sense, the sharp rise experienced by the euro and the pound against the dollar is striking, when the fundamentals of the EU are weaker than those of the US.

For this reason, although the short-term trend of the dollar is bearish against these two currencies, I believe that it is most likely not sustainable over time.

The behavior of the dollar is likely to have been dominated by that of the S&P 500. Therefore, we are going to consider as a more probable scenario that once the stock market situation normalizes, the dollar could rise.