“You have to take the normal week, without talking much about the final”

03/29/2021 at 11:41 AM CEST

EFE

Asier Villalibre, Athletic Club player, considers that one of the keys to reaching the best prepared for the final of the Cup on Saturday against Real Sociedad is to “carry the week normally” and “without talking much” about that decisive duel that will be played in La Cartuja.

“The veterans, rather than giving us advice, take it normally. Not talking much about it and knowing that within what is possible is one more game that must be won and take it calmly. Their experience helps in that,” he explained of the forward in the telematic press conference offered this Monday from Lezama.

“Having been in so many finals, they know how they are lived and how we can feel. The key is that. Carrying out the week normally, working what we have to work, not giving much thought to Saturday and going day by day,” he added.

Villalibre He also believes that “spending so much time at home” due to mobility limitations makes “you feel calmer”, although when he goes out he does feel the enthusiasm of the fans when he sees a multitude of windows and balconies decked out in red and white and cheers him on. heading into the final.

At a sporting level, the ‘Búfalo de Gernika’ considers that from the point of view of Athletic the key will be to “do what they do best, go out with great intensity and go for the game.”

“The key is us as a team. To go out with great intensity, moving forward already for the game. It is simple to say although more difficult to do,” he admitted Villalibre, who sees the group “very well physically, with freshness and a clear mind”, after the break this weekend.

On the other hand, he commented that the qualifiers that both last season and the current one have overcome ‘in extremis’ and coming back in several of them gives them the confidence of “knowing that the team never gives up”, although those “past games no longer count “.

“We are prepared for a final and anything can happen, win or lose. We go with the mentality of giving everything and not blaming ourselves and knowing that we have done everything possible. Then any result can happen, but after having given everything and being proud of ourselves, “he reflected.

VillalibreFinally, he refused to refer to any type of possible celebration in La Cartuja with his now iconic trumpet. “I do not think we have to talk about that. This week is to talk about the game,” he settled.