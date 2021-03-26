“You have to take a step forward and win”

03/26/2021 at 4:21 PM CET

A final push to certify the goal of permanence. That’s what you ask Antonio Hidalgo his men in this last stretch of the campaign starting with Sunday’s game against Lugo. A duel in which “you have to step forward and win& rdquor ;.

gentleman pointed out that the team “is doing things well, but that is not working to win & rdquor; matches, and that is why it is“ the first & rdquor; in making self-criticism. “We must fine-tune the details in both areas to achieve victories,” he summarized.

The harlequinado coach said he was “convinced & rdquor; to achieve permanence: “Two years ago the situation was much more difficult and we were saved. Last season was also very complicated but exciting to fight for promotion and we did it & rdquor ;.

Regarding Lugo, he pointed out that “now they play differently than they did with Nafti. It will be a very even game.” And he also spoke about two players in the squad who will not be due to injury against the Galician team.

On the one hand, Néstor Querol renewed this week: “I am very happy because he is a spectacular guy. This week he started training with the group after three months away.”

And on the other, Angel Martinez, who was no longer against Sporting. “He has some discomfort in his knee and we will see how he evolves,” said the coach.