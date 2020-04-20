Windows 10 has improved a lot since it was introduced in 2015 in both performance and looks. But in this last aspect it has a lot to do, actually; the appearance changes they make launch them very gradually and it seems that Windows 10 would not have changed in four years. Further, Microsoft should take some cuts from independent designers that create Windows concepts that are really good.

One of the designs that has caught our attention is the Windows 20 one. This concept has been designed by Avdan, a designer who has already brought us things as good as an Android 11 R concept on other occasions – not just venturing into Imagine how Android could be in relation to the aspect, but also shows how an integrated instant messaging system could be – or a concept of a more than amazing iOS 14, teaches us the mind-blowing look Windows 10 could have if Microsoft got down to business improving the appearance of your operating system.

The mind boggling Windows concept we’d like Microsoft to copy

As soon as we run the video, we notice that the concept takes advantage of the current concept of the Windows 10 tablet mode, eliminates the search box next to the Windows orb –which was recently added– and add a little color to the current sober Windows bar; In addition, the icons of the applications – both open and anchored – would be in the center and not to the left as in the current Windows 10, although both the latter and the search drawer can be put back, according to the concept presented by this designer.

If we continue analyzing the concept, we will verify that one of the most important points is the semi-transparencies. Windows 10 so far has been very solid, and one of the most constant claims by users is to be able to apply these semi-transparencies as in Windows 7 And finally we see a Windows Explorer with tabs! Too bad this concept is not real – although it is true that these tabs should reach Windows Explorer “soon”.

The design also includes a completely changed Configuration application that –at last– replaces the old Control Panel –to this day we have a duplication between the Configuration app and the Control Panel–, as well as a completely reformed notification system. And one of the most important things in tablet mode, where the Windows bar is hidden by default, having to swipe with your finger to show it. At the same time, a new search center concept debuts:

As we can see, it is a very interesting design that includes many other functions that we would like Microsoft to include it in Windows 10, even if it’s just some of them. So Microsoft, take note!

