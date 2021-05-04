You have to see Snoop Dogg singing Corrido by Chalino Sánchez and yelling ¡Viva México!



Snoop Dogg.

Photo: Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

Rapper Snoop dogg became a trend after sharing a recording on their social networks where He is seen singing at the top of his lungs the song ‘Snows of January’ of the Mexican singer Rosalino Sánchez Félix, known as Chalino Sanchez, who was assassinated in May 1992 at the age of 31.

In the video that placed the Mexican flag in the description, the artist named Calvin Cordozar sings to the rhythm of this ranch song enjoying a marijuana cigar, but what undoubtedly added to his interpretation was that in the end, he surprised his followers by shouting: “Long live Mexico!”

Calvin has repeatedly mentioned that he is a great admirer of the band, corridos and Mexican music, he has even confessed that he listens to it every day because he is a great follower of Latin rhythms.

It is worth mentioning that he has also collaborated with several Mexican artists of the genre: in the song “Qué maldición”, with the MS band; “My Uncle Snoop”, by the Mexican rapper known as ‘Alemán’, and with the controversial Nathanael Cano for the song “Feeling Good”.

With all these antecedents it would seem no longer a novelty to see him sing these songs in Spanish; However, his publication on Instagram became a success and already has thousands of views.