Sevila’s Brazilian center back Diego Carlos wants to turn the page as soon as possible the draw of his team in the Levante-Sevilla match, which opened the day 29 of LaLIga Santander. Unfortunate protagonist of the match for his own goal, the defender encouraged his teammates to “raise their heads”, thinking about the next game, neither more nor less than against FC Barcelona.

Speaking to the Radioestadio program on Onda Cero, Diego Carlos acknowledged that in the locker room there was talk of “looking forward. We have taken a point out and we have to raise our heads, Barça is coming“

The Brazilian is aware of the difficulty of the next game for Julen Lopetegui’s: “What is Messi up to? Everyone is coming. We know the quality of the Barça team, but we also know what our quality is and we will try to do our best at home. “

Unhappy about his ‘no goal’

Diego Carlos is having a great season But this Monday saw a fateful game at the Camilo Cano stadium in La Nucía, home of the matches as Levante home until the end of the season. His own goal was the final tie. “A very strong center came and it was very difficult to deflect the ball. It was bad luck, but we have to keep our heads up.”

However, before that incident, the central defender did score in the correct goal, but the referee of the match, the Canarian Hernández Hernández, annulled it for a foul on Campaña Diego does not consider that he will perform: “The truth is that I do not touch anyone and the Levante player leaps forward. For me it was a goal.”

With this tie, Sevilla remains in third place in the standings, with 51 points, very far from Barça leader and second placed Real Madrid, ten and eight points below, respectively, and with one game less both sets.