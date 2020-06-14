Isabel Celaá is committed to a ‘return to school‘ in which the classrooms and libraries are moved outdoors, under the roof of the patio. “We have to take advantage of the good weather the country has.”

“The definition of schedules corresponds to the ministries, and the search for spaces, to each center,” he highlights in an interview with La Vanguardia in which he insists that the autonomous communities have their competences “intact” to manage the new course.

Isabel Celaá insists that it is about conjunctural measures, while a coronavirus vaccine arrives: “This is a ‘let’s fix ourselves as we can’, while the virus is present. Each center must be organized. “

Regarding the proposal that stable groups of between 15 and 20 students should be created up to 10 years of age, who should not keep safety distances, Celáa explains that he is going to transfer the request for more flexible counselors to Health and points out that “there is no a defined line ».

“Perhaps the ideal group of 15 students will end up being older. The only one that is approved is the distance of 1.5 meters, “he insists.

The minister, who points out that teachers who cannot work due to illness or because they are vulnerable personnel according to the Health rules will be replaced, points out that there may be adaptation of school hours, but recalls that in the agreement reached with the autonomous communities, except with Madrid and the Basque Country, dining and transport services are maintained.

Isabel Celaá believes that the school is “irreplaceable”, but she bets on digitization and remembers that, although “a lot” has been advanced these months, there are thousands of disconnected students.

“Our purpose is that each child has a laptop or a tablet and that they are trained in digital education”, he points out to defend the signing with the autonomous communities of a digitization plan financed with resources from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and that includes the training of teachers and family.

Catalonia and Madrid will decide

Not all the autonomous communities are going to follow Isabel Celaá’s plan. Catalonia has already warned that the Generalitat will be the one who makes the decisions – Education is transferred to the autonomous regions – and the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has spoken in the same sense.

Quim Torra does not want the social communist government of Pedro Sánchez invade their powers and made it clear that the ‘return to school’ in person will be decided by the Generalitat and the Department of Education, and not the Ministry of Isabel Celaá.

He said it in a tweet, after the Minister of Education presented the Government’s proposal to resume school activity in September and that they will present it to the autonomous communities.

“The Mrs. Minister forgets that the powers are of the Generalitat of Catalonia and that it will be the Department of Education who will decide the conditions, always in dialogue with the local world and the educational community, “he said.

The Minister of Education of the Generalitat, Josep Bargalló, stressed that the next school year the Government will schedule it from its “health and educational competencies”, after the Government document with recommendations to adapt the activity of the centers from September to the sanitary measures against the coronavirus.