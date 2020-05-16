Communication is an essential activity in business during this contingency for COVID-19 that is lived in the world.

Communication has become essential for brands, since in this way very clear commercial activities have been developed, through which talents and jobs have been developed that have turned this contingency around.

The Management Program – Storytelling 2020 It is a very good option that will help you establish work actions, with which you can improve the communication of your brand, with the help of tools that will bring you closer to the consumer.

In this program you will have a complete vision that will help you create content with which you can be competitive in the market, generating the consumer’s desire to buy, reflecting the value of your brand, structuring a story, telling stories that impact the consumer and leading the creative team, with the correct administration of the budget.

All these elements are contained in this Management Program in which you will learn to tell the story of your brand and sell with it.

In the first session that will be through Zoom, you will learn:

What do we understand by storytelling?

Why do stories convince us more than data?

How to use the tools of the narrative?

Audience Who will listen to you?

How to prepare stories that catch us? What do you want to tell?

Essential elements that a brand’s storytelling must have

The second session through Zoom will continue with topics such as:

How to create emotional storytelling? How to capture attention?

How to get more clients with storytelling?

How much budget should I allocate to my storytelling strategy?

Data Storytelling: The critical point between analytics and the brand.

The future of storytelling.

