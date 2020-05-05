Sometimes we store food in the refrigerator incorrectly, which causes it to be damaged, but rest assured, here we will tell you how to do it well

May 04, 20203:01 p.m.

Storing food in the fridge correctly is one of the things you must learn, since otherwise you will be contributing to the breeding of bacteria inside your refrigerator, which in the long run can cause illnesses. What a horror!

Keep your food!

On the other hand, it is important to mention that the cold in the fridge only delays the breakdown of our food and does not preserve them forever as many people believe with the food they keep in the freezer.

There are also foods that are better to keep out of the fridge, such as potatoes, onions, and chives. But this time we will show you some tips to keep meals longer in the refrigerator.

Keep your food!

Regulates the temperature: The temperature inside the fridge to keep vegetables and fruits in good condition should be around 4 degrees centigrade, also try to get your frozen food purchases as cold as possible to get home so that the cold chain is not broken and not break down.

Keep clean: A clean refrigerator will keep our meals much longer, so try to clean any liquid or food that spills immediately so that it does not spoil or damage other foods.

Order food strategically: The temperature of the refrigerators usually tends to be lower at higher altitudes, that is, the foods that require more cold should go in the first stage and go down according to the refrigeration they require.