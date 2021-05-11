The doctor César Carballo, on the set of ‘La Sexta Noche’. (Photo: LASEXTA)

César Carballo, one of the most recognizable experts on the pandemic, has been forceful this Saturday on laSexta Noche. The end of the state of alarm when the pandemic in Spain remains uncontrolled has been the central theme of the program, and the doctor has been very critical.

“We have not met one of the objectives we set for ourselves. Not a single one, ”he expressed in the format led by Iñaki López on the incidence of the coronavirus in Spain.

The doctor argued his criticism based on the map of the accumulated incidence by autonomous communities of Spain, which could be seen in the program. “All in red or all in orange. Only the Valencian Community and the Balearic Islands seem to be a little at low risk ”, highlighted the expert. “Which are the ones that have had the most restrictive measures,” said the presenter.

Although the Government sets the objective of having a 14-day cumulative incidence limit of 25 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the reality is very different. In the last balance offered by Health last Friday, that incidence reached 198.60.

“You have to give people what they need, not what they ask for. And that’s the difference between a politician and a patriot. To my understanding, ”Carballo expressed resoundingly.

The deputy to the emergency department of the Ramón y Cajal Hospital in Madrid, pointed out, then, those he considers patriots: “The Lehendakari –Iñigo Urkullo–, Ximo Puig, Francina Armengol … who do not give people what they they ask ”.

“The easy thing would be, for example, for Valencia, to open up and say ‘come on, spend’, as has been said elsewhere, and yet they hold out & rdquo …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.