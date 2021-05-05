05/05/2021 at 2:06 PM CEST

Unai emery, coach of the Villarreal, has appeared at a press conference in the preview of the match that will face his team with the Arsenal, in the semifinal round of the Europa League.

“We must find and expect the best of them, and from there we must compete. They have a very good game, players with very good footing and capable of running into space, and they recover an important player like Aubameyang“, Emery warns, describing the Gabonese striker as a” killer “. “I expect one more point from them in terms of everything and we have to be prepared to face it. We play against a historic team, we have a shorter history but also one of recognition, with a solid structure, “he assures.

The coach continues to insist that the favorite tag is Arsenal. “The first leg result does not change the initial assumption that Arsenal starts as favorites to reach the final, it was very tight and that does not change “, considered Emery, who qualified the Villarreal as a “candidate”.

“We have been on a fairly firm path in the Europa League, with feelings of maturity and consistency. You have to give continuity to the first ninety minutes of the tie and enjoy these ninety minutes plus extra time and penalties, if any.

The technical tannery in the competition claims that “My experience is that what is beautiful is what you experience along the way, the end is ephemeral. That is why it is important to maintain an emotional balance. I value that process “.

Villarreal will not be able to count on Juan Foyth Y Etienne capoue, which caused a drop in the first leg. “We are going to strengthen those we have, who give us full guarantees to be competitive. We must not remember those who are not,” said the Basque coach.

On his return to Emirates Stadium, ensures that “feelings always stay in the heart ” and that he returns with his illusions to a “precious stadium”. “I live it from responsibility and involvement with Villarreal, but also with gratitude for my time there.”

Emery would like to tell the fans “That it is going to be very difficult and that we are prepared. That we pick up their illusion and play with pride, that we defend a very beautiful history and of a people that have made a very beautiful name for themselves at the football level”, concludes.