In just two years, the number of operational industrial robots around the world is expected to exceed no less than half of the entire population of Catalonia. Today in our factories, flexible cobots are working alongside people and their learning helps them to be even more versatile. It is truly fascinating to see the rapid pace of development in the automation industry.

Industrial robots

Robots have become an integral part of manufacturing since the first robotics company appeared back in the 1950s. They are one of the key reasons behind the increasing production and quality we have experienced in recent decades. In 2022, the International Federation of Robotics (IFR) estimates that there will be approximately 3.9 million operational industrial robots worldwide.

IFR statistics show that this is largely due to technological recovery in China, where the number of robots grows by over 30% each year. There you can find 27% of all operating industrial robots in 2018. It can also be seen how the highly automated electronics, automotive and metal industries are still its main customers.

Main components of industrial robots

There are different types of robots, such as SCARA, delta or Cartesian coordinate robots. An example is the articulated robot, which you will see in the following image.

This is modeled from a human arm and, with its six degrees of freedom, it is a very flexible industrial robot. Therefore, it is among the most popular robots for industrial applications. Robots like this are used, for example, to weld, assemble, seal, handle materials, collect, cut, paint, or spray. Probably all of you will have seen this type of robots in production videos in highly automated automotive companies or other equally advanced industries. The robot design consists of five main components: controller, sensors, robotic manipulator or arm, end effector, and drive.

Controller: It can be seen as the robot’s brain. It can be connected to a computer and serves as an interface between the person who configures the system and the robot.Sensors: The robot perceives its environment through sensors. These can be microphones, cameras, or pressure sensors. The feedback from the sensors can be used by an industrial robot to perform its scheduled task.Manipulator or robotic arm– A robotic arm is used to position your end effector. In our articulated robot example, the arm is modeled after a human arm and mimics the shoulder, elbow, and wrist. It has six degrees of freedom and therefore allows a wide range of motion.End effector: Acts as the robot’s hand and is at the end of the arm. Depending on the purpose of the robot, the effector can be a clamp or a welding gun.Drive: It is the motor that moves the parts of the robot. Common drives operate hydraulically, electrically, or pneumatically.

Systems integrator

As you read this, you may think: «Good! Where can I buy a robot to automate all the tasks of my company? ». Watch out! This industry is quite advanced and complicated.

In an ideal world, you could buy an ABB controller, sensors and a robotic arm from Yaskawa, an end effector from KUKA and a Siasun unit and, combining all the parts, meet your specific needs.

But the reality is different. Most companies use different programming languages ​​and not all of their APIs are open. Robot manufacturers want to be more than just producers of robotic parts and aim to drive the software part of their business. That is why in a production line, in the vast majority of times, complete robots from different suppliers are seen working side by side.

Fortunately, there are attempts like the robot operating system (ROS), which despite the name, is more middleware than operating system. However, it is unclear at this time how its adoption will develop in the market.

Automation scenarios

There are different use cases and strategies for automated manufacturing. They all have strengths and weaknesses and involve very different costs and deadlines.

Special machines

Specialized machines have been the enablers of mass production and in many cases it still makes sense for factories to design and build special purpose machines.

The production lines of these factories usually change approximately once every two decades. It is a way to recover the high investment. Let’s put it another way, such specific robotic systems make sense for high performance system with long service life.

Traditional robotic systems

A slightly different case is car production, where a new model can be produced every two years. In this case, the production lines must be adapted to each new model. It is not economical to design and produce specific machinery for each part of the new vehicle. Therefore, these companies make use of more flexible robots, such as the articulated robot that was mentioned at the beginning. This flexibility, however, comes with a price tag.

Because these robots can be reused, setting up a new assembly line is complex. System integrators can spend months to configure and program robots on a complex production line. The high initial investment for this must be amortized over two years. Such a use case is characterized by standardized parts and production life cycles in the order of magnitude of several years.

Manufacture of a wide variety of products and low volume

While mass production is an obvious case of robotic automation, low-volume, variety-of-product scenarios are currently done primarily manually. In this area, the initial investment in programming and configuring traditional robots may not pay off. This is where we see a lot of development. The usability of robotic software is greatly simplified, and technologies such as machine learning are used to teach robot tasks that are not clearly defined.

Currently, this type represents around 3% of the robotic market, growing slowly. Cobots are meant to interact with humans and work close to them. An example of this would be the UR5e robot, from a Danish company called Universal Robots, which you can see below.

The future of industrial robots

Even just scratching the surface of the topic of industrial robots, it is already clear that robotics is a fascinating field. Very interesting things are likely to happen if robots become more versatile and smarter. It will be exciting to see how flexible cobots will be used and adapted within the smallest production lines and how robots will find their way into our daily lives, especially with the boost of Artificial Intelligence.

Share it with your friends!