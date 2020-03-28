The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador is in Tijuana, after spending the day in Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit, supervising works that, in his own words, “They are very important for the economic and social development of that region, and of our country.”

Nevertheless, He took a few minutes to address the people of Mexico and discuss the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic. Through a video on YouTube, the Mexican president asked to redouble efforts in the fight against the spread of the disease.

Andrés Manuel asHe said that beyond the hospitals, the primary objective in this phase of infection is to take care of ourselves. It is for this reason that a quarantine was called so that, as far as possible, we do not leave our homes and thus avoid infecting ourselves or others.

The President also called for extreme precautions with older adults or with those most vulnerable to contracting and even dying from COVID-19. Pregnant women and citizens with a history of diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, obesityAmong others, they must maintain a lot of preventive care.

On the other hand, he assured that they have already given the order to send government workers who have no direct contact with citizens to work from home so that they can support their family in these times of contingency.

However, not everyone can work in Home Office format. Those who necessarily need to go to their daily tasks are, for example, personnel dedicated to public safety, as well as people involved in the health sector.

The initiative was extended to all private sector workers or business owners and presidents. Although AMLO claimed to know the monetary risks that this brings, he said that much more could be lost, such as lives, for example.

The President also recognized that there is companies linked to the production of food or distribution of medicines that cannot stop their work; however, he called for all those who do not produce basic goods for the population to stay at home.

Andrés Manuel also asked companies dedicated to exporting different products abroad, who have a maximum level of health care. Among the president’s proposals to carriers stands out not to drive with illnesses and much less with suspected COVID-19 transmission.

In addition, he assured that To move away from home we must have an important pretext such as making fundamental purchases, going to the street market, the market or for any medical emergency. As much as possible, he asked, you have to put up with yourself at home to avoid further loss of life.

“The best thing is to stay, we will endure, we are going to maintain this retreat that will help us a lot. We have to take care that nobody loses their lives, it is the most precious thing there is and it is our responsibility to protect the lives of all citizens, ”said López Obrador.

Finally, the president asked the population for caution so that they do not begin to saturate the medical services. Andrés Manuel recommended to his compatriots not to go to the doctor if symptoms such as fever, dry cough, difficulties in breathing and discomfort in the body do not appear, since there is little evidence.

He assured, finally, that The more we pay attention to the scientists in charge of the subject, the faster and with fewer victims we will to get out of the health emergency to face the economic crisis.