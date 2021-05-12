05/12/2021 at 11:26 PM CEST

After a few hard days on a personal level, Xavi Pascual very positively valued the triumph this wednesday on the court at Meshkov Brest (29-33) in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final and praised the total commitment of his players to overcome the plethora of physical problems that the team is dragging on.

“There are times when things come like this and you have to face them. We have seen that Luka (Cindric) has tried at the beginning and could not, that Casper (Mortensen) is not yet in his time and we need him to get started to have it if we are in the Final Four. We are doing what we can. Ludo (Fàbregas) is also in trouble and has left his life. You have to be proud of this team whatever happens with the result & rdquor ;, commented the Barça coach.

“Now what we have to do is rest and recover the players, because you have seen that we have a lot of people touched, that we have not been able to count on several and we must recover them so that on Thursday we can overcome the tie & rdquor ;, said ‘Pasqui’.

“We played a very serious game. We came out very well and that has allowed us to have an advantage that we have been managing during the match. You have to suffer! If we intend to get here and win by a 10 difference, we do not know where we are playing or against whom & rdquor ;, continued a satisfied Xavi Pascual.

“In the end we have achieved a good victory that does not close the tie, much less. The fans will have seen how the team has left their souls on the court and I would tell them that we need them on Thursday to get through the tie, because it will certainly not be an easy game, “concluded the Barcelona player in a new display of professionalism when he stopped playing. side what happened and focus only on the day to day.

Aron Palmarsson completed a remarkable meeting in Brest

| FCB

Icelander Aron Palmarsson brought out its most demanding aspect and admitted that the team “did not play their best game, but we came here to win and we took a good advantage of four goals to defend it in the second leg at the Palau & rdquor ;.

For its part, French international Dika Mem He was once again the best argument for Barça in offensive tasks with 10 goals of 12 pitches and highlighted the enormous difficulty involved in achieving the 17th victory in the 17 games played in the current Champions League.

“We knew how difficult it is to play in Brest and that has been proven. We are very happy for the game that we have done & rdquor ;, highlighted the right-back, one of the great figures of this team.